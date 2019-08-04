- ITV Report
-
Nine dead in Ohio and at least 16 injured in second US mass shooting in less than 24 hours
Nine people have been killed and at least 16 injured in a shooting in Dayton, Ohio, police have confirmed.
The shooting began at 1am local time (6am BST) in the city's Oregon District.
Dayton Police Department confirmed the suspected gunman is also dead.
The incident comes just hours after a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, which left 20 people dead and more than two dozen injured.
At least 16 people have been taken to hospital, but the condition of the injured is unknown.
Miami Valley Hospital spokeswoman Terrea Little said 16 victims have been received at the hospital but could not confirm their conditions.
Dayton's deputy police chief Matt Carper said it appears the suspected shooter was firing with a long gun.
"Fortunately we had multiple officers in the immediate vicinity when this incident started," he told reporters.
"For that we are very fortunate."
He added: "This is a very tragic incident and we are doing everything we can, to investigate it and try to identify the motivation behind this."
Police are interviewing witnesses to see if anyone else may be involved.
The FBI are also on scene to investigate the shooting.
Officers have advised people to avoid the area and said in a tweet: "This is a large scene and investigation."
Police are working to set up a family assistance centre at the Dayton Convention Center.
Local media and eyewitness reports suggest the shooting took place at or near the Ned Peppers Bar, in the heart of the district.
The Oregon District is a historic neighbourhood near central Dayton that is home to bars, restaurants and cinemas.
Taylor Mayberry, who said she was inside Ned Peppers when the shooting took place early on Sunday, told NBC News she hid in the bar's bathroom as “tons of gunshots” were going off.
“I just heard a few gunshots and then saw everyone jumping to the ground,” she said. “I've never experienced anything like that, so I dove to the ground and started running to the bathroom. I saw people trying to move toward the exit.”
She said she was one of the last people to be let into the bathroom, where ten other people were taking shelter.
“We were holding the door shut and waiting until the gunshots stopped,” Mayberry said.
“People were banging on the doors throughout. We weren’t sure if they were…you know…we weren’t sure if it was people getting in to shoot us or to get safe.”
More to follow...