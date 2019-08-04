Nine dead in Ohio and at least 16 injured in second US mass shooting in less than 24 hours

Nine people have been killed and at least 16 injured in a shooting in Dayton, Ohio, police have confirmed. The shooting began at 1am local time (6am BST) in the city's Oregon District. Dayton Police Department confirmed the suspected gunman is also dead. The incident comes just hours after a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, which left 20 people dead and more than two dozen injured. At least 16 people have been taken to hospital, but the condition of the injured is unknown. Miami Valley Hospital spokeswoman Terrea Little said 16 victims have been received at the hospital but could not confirm their conditions.

Police said the suspected gunman is dead. Credit: AP

Dayton's deputy police chief Matt Carper said it appears the suspected shooter was firing with a long gun. "Fortunately we had multiple officers in the immediate vicinity when this incident started," he told reporters. "For that we are very fortunate." He added: "This is a very tragic incident and we are doing everything we can, to investigate it and try to identify the motivation behind this." Police are interviewing witnesses to see if anyone else may be involved.

The FBI are also on scene to investigate the shooting. Officers have advised people to avoid the area and said in a tweet: "This is a large scene and investigation." Police are working to set up a family assistance centre at the Dayton Convention Center. Local media and eyewitness reports suggest the shooting took place at or near the Ned Peppers Bar, in the heart of the district. The Oregon District is a historic neighbourhood near central Dayton that is home to bars, restaurants and cinemas.

