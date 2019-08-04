Royals join Prince Harry on social media as he wishes 'amazing' Meghan happy birthday

Prince Harry was joined on social media by the rest of his family as he wished his "amazing" wife, the Duchess of Sussex, a happy birthday.

Social media accounts for the Queen, Clarence House and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge all posted messages to Meghan on her 38th birthday.

In a post to the couple's 9.2 million Instagram followers, the Duke of Sussex wished his “amazing” wife a happy birthday, adding: “Thank you for joining me on this adventure!”

The image shows Meghan during the couple’s first tour together, which took in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.