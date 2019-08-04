Scotland’s oldest man Alfred Smith dies aged 111

One of Britain’s joint oldest men has died aged 111.

Alfred Smith, known as Alf, turned 111 on March 29, the same day as Britain’s other oldest man, Robert Weighton.

Mr Smith, from St Madoes, Perthshire, who was the oldest man in Scotland, died on Saturday night.

Councillor Eric Drysdale paid tribute to the former farmer, who credited porridge and having an enjoyable job for his long life.

The SNP Perth and Kinross councillor tweeted: “Sad to hear this morning that Scotland’s oldest man, Perth and Kinross based Alf Smith of St Madoes has passed way aged 111 years and 128 days.

“When he was 100 he bought a new washing machine and decided on a 10 year extended warranty! Optimism seems to be the key to a long life.”