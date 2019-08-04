Strike by Heathrow workers suspended to allow more talks

A planned strike by Heathrow Airport workers on Monday has been suspended to allow further talks on resolving a pay dispute.

Members of the Unite union were due to walk out from one minute past midnight for 48 hours.

The two sides have been meeting throughout the weekend under the chairmanship of the conciliation service Acas.

Unite said in a brief statement: “Tomorrow’s strike by Unite members working for Heathrow Airport has been suspended to allow for further talks at Acas tomorrow.