- ITV Report
-
Tate Modern 'on lockdown' after child 'falls from height'
The Tate Modern is reportedly on "lockdown" after a child "fell from a height".
The Metropolitan Police said the child has been taken to hospital by Air Ambulance.
The condition of the child is not yet known.
Police added that a teenager has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Footage shared on social media showed a helicopter landing at the scene.
Some reported that the boy had fallen from the viewing gallery and become trapped between two buildings.
Others wrote that the art gallery had been evacuated, although some people remained inside and the building was "on lockdown".
The Tate Modern was the UK's most popular tourist attraction in 2018 after being visited 5.9 million times, according to the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions.
With the schools having broken up and holiday season begun, there are likely to have been thousands of visitors to the gallery on Sunday.