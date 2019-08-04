Texas shooting: 20 dead and more than two dozen injured in El Paso

Twenty people were killed and more than two dozen injured in a shooting in a busy shopping centre in the Texas border town of El Paso, the state’s governor said. Police said among the possibilities being investigated is whether it was a hate crime. Two law enforcement officials identified the suspect taken into custody as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius of the Dallas area. Police said another 26 people were injured, with most of the victims believed to have been shot at a Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall. The store was packed with as many as 3,000 people during the busy back-to-school shopping season.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“The scene was a horrific one,” said El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen, who added that many of the wounded had life-threatening injuries. He said police had also found a manifesto that may have been written by Crusius and posted online — one reason it was being investigated as a hate crime. Residents were volunteering to give blood to the injured, while police and military members were trying to help people who were looking for missing loved ones. “It’s chaos right now,” said Austin Johnson, an Army medic at nearby Fort Bliss, who volunteered to help at the shopping centre and later at the school that was serving as a reunification centre. Adriana Quezada, 39, said she was in the women’s clothing section of Walmart with her two children when the shooting happened. “I heard the shots but I thought they were hits, like roof construction,” she said. Her 19-year-old daughter and 16-year-old son threw themselves to the ground, then ran out of the Walmart through an emergency exit. They were not hurt, Ms Quezada said.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The suspect, who used a rifle, was arrested without incident. Police believe he was the sole gunman but are continuing to investigate reports that others were involved. The mass shooting in El Paso came less than a week after a gunman opened fire on a California food festival. Santino William Legan, 19, killed three people and injured 13 others last Sunday at the popular Gilroy Garlic Festival, and died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Ryan Mielke, a spokesman for University Medical Centre of El Paso, said 12 people were brought to the hospital with injuries, including one who died. Two of the injured were children who were being transferred to El Paso Children’s Hospital, he said. He declined to provide additional details on the victims. Eleven other victims were being treated at Del Sol Medical Centre, according to hospital spokesman Victor Guerrero. He said those victims’ ages ranged from 35 to 82. Texas governor Greg Abbott called the shooting “a heinous and senseless act of violence” and said the state had deployed a number of law enforcement officers to the city. “Reports are very bad, many killed,” US president Donald Trump tweeted.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.