UK Weather Forecast: Sunshine & showers this week. The showers frequent, heavy & thundery to north.

Tonight:Any thunderstorms will slowly clear eastwards through the evening, with rain possible across southeastern areas. More rain will spread into western parts through the night, heavy in places.

Monday:Showery rain will move eastwards through Monday. Sunny spells will follow from the west but with scattered showers, most frequent across the north and west, where they could be thundery.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:Unsettled throughout. There will be sunny spells but showers will develop, often heavy and thundery, and slow-moving across the north. Fewer showers across the west by Thursday. Near normal temperatures.