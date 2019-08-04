The 20 hospitals listed for Boris Johnson's 'drop in the ocean' spending pledge

Boris Johnson is set to announce the 20 NHS hospitals in England that will benefit from his £850 million spending pledge to upgrade outdated facilities and equipment.

The Prime Minister will make the commitment as part of his £1.8 billion cash injection for the health service during a speech at a Lincolnshire hospital on Monday.

But experts have said the sum, while desperately needed, is just a fraction of what is required to fix ailing NHS buildings across the country.

Ben Gershlick, from the Health Foundation charity, said that “years of under-investment in the NHS’s infrastructure means this extra money risks being little more than a drop in the ocean”.

He warned that NHS facilities are “in major disrepair” in England, with a maintenance backlog of more than £6 billion, a figure also cited by other experts.

The chief executive at the Nuffield Trust health think tank, Nigel Edwards, said the sum “will only be a fraction of what it would cost to really upgrade 20 hospitals”.

“Nobody should expect shiny new hospitals in their towns any time soon,” he added.

NHS England chief executive Simon Stevens said: “This is a significant start to the much needed capital investment so that our nurses, doctors and other NHS staff will be able to care for their patients in modern facilities with state of the art equipment.”

Here is a list of the beneficiaries, and what funding they will receive: