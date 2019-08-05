Brazilian gang leader dressed as daughter in failed prison escape bid which would have seen her left in jail instead

A gang leader in Brazil tried to escape from prison by dressing up as his daughter and walking out the penitentiary’s main door, authorities have said.

Prison officials said the nervousness displayed by Clauvino da Silva, also known as “Shorty”, as he tried to leave the prison in the western part of Rio de Janeiro dressed as a woman gave him away.

His plan was apparently to leave his visiting 19-year-old daughter behind bars inside the jail.