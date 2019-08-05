Changing order of menu ‘can trick consumers into buying healthier options’

Changing the position of items on the menu of fast food restaurants can “trick” consumers into choosing healthier options, a trial in McDonald’s has found.

Customers using touch-screen order kiosks were persuaded to choose less sugary options when researchers changed the order of the list of soft drinks.

The icon for Coke Zero, which contains no sugar, was moved to the first spot on the top left of the touch screens in 622 stores for 12 weeks in 2016.

Coca-Cola was moved down the list to the lowest location on the screens.

Researchers from universities in Manchester and the University of Warwick found that sales of Coke Zero increased and sales of Coca-Cola decreased – both by more than 300 per store.

Purchases of Coca-Cola fell by 34 per store (9%) on average in the week following the change, while sales of Coke Zero increased by 19 (21%).

Sales of Coca-Cola fell by 345 per store (7%) on average in the 12 weeks after the change, while sales of Coke Zero increased by 317 (30%).

Customers expecting Coca-Cola to be in a certain place were prompted to consider the sugar-free alternative when the two were swapped.