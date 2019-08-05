Church member given life sentence for murdering 20-year-old midwifery student Joy Morgan

A man has been found guilty of murdering 20-year-old Joy Morgan. Credit: ITV News

A “dishonest and manipulative” married father has been found guilty of the murder of a woman who went to his church. Shohfah-El Israel, 40, of Cricklewood, north London, has been sentenced at Reading Crown Court to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 17 years for the murder of midwifery student Joy Morgan. Israel, whose birth name is Ajibola Shogbamimu, was convicted by a jury on Monday at Reading Crown Court after spending time alone with her – against strict church rules – in December. The 20-year-old midwifery student’s body has never been recovered, despite extensive police searches of hundreds of acres of land in Hertfordshire. Israel was convicted by a jury of eight women and four men on a single count of murder. He was sentenced on the same day. Israel lied to the police when he was arrested, saying he had dropped Ms Morgan off at her student accommodation in Hatfield after a celebratory dinner at the American-founded Israel United in Christ Church they attended in Ilford, east London, on December 26.

Joy Morgan had not been seen since December. Credit: Hertfordshire Police/PA

He later admitted he had in fact spent two nights alone with the University of Hertfordshire student in his Cricklewood flat, but claimed his lies were due to concerns about having broken church rules banning women from being alone with men other than their husbands. After killing Ms Morgan he attempted to cover his tracks by removing her number from a church Telegram group chat, the court heard, and even kept up the pretence by going to her student house share under the guise of checking on her in the days after she apparently went missing. A signal from Ms Morgan’s phone, which has never been found, was detected in Israel’s car in the Stevenage area on December 28, at which point the jury was told he was most likely “looking for somewhere to dispose of the body”. Despite days of police searches in that area, Ms Morgan’s body has not been found. The keys to her accommodation were discovered in the footwell of his car after his arrest in February. From the witness box he told the jury that Ms Morgan – who he denied having sex with, claiming he saw her as a daughter – had told him she wanted to leave the church. But fellow worshippers told the court they were shocked by the idea that she might quit the church so suddenly, saying she had found the “familial love” there that she had been craving.

Joy Morgan's body has not been found. Credit: ITV News