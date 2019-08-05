Curious three-year-old has lucky escape after falling down manhole in southwest China

The moment a curious three-year-old boy got the shock of his life as he walked over a broken manhole cover has been caught on camera.

The youngster ended up falling into the drain in southwest China before his parents scrambled to get him out. Thankfully he was pulled out safely but was left bruised and dirty from sewer water.

"There was dirty water inside and I couldn’t see it clearly, he fell inside but kept his head up. The boy was quite scared, he only suffered from some bruises on his feet," said a witness.

Police officers arrived at the scene shortly afterwards and the broken manhole cover was repaired with cement, allowing other children to walk across safely.