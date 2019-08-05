Explosions at Russian ammunition site triggers mass evacuation

Eight people have been injured after explosions at a Russian military ammunition depot in Siberia prompted thousands of workers and nearby residents to evacuate.

A fire triggered the explosions at a storage facility for gunpowder charges near the city of Achinsk in eastern Siberia.

Authorities declared a state of emergency in the region and ordered the evacuation of residents of several districts in Achinsk, as well as towns and villages within 20 kilometres (12.4 miles) of the depot.