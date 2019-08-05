Heathrow strike suspended ahead of pay vote

A planned strike on Tuesday by thousands of workers at Heathrow Airport has been suspended. Credit: PA

A planned strike on Tuesday by thousands of workers at Heathrow Airport has been suspended while they vote on a new pay offer. Unite had already called off a walkout due on Monday so that talks could continue. Some flights have already been cancelled but wide-scale disruption has been averted.

Members of the Unite union were due to walk out from one minute past midnight on Monday for 48 hours. The two sides met throughout the weekend under the chairmanship of the conciliation service Acas, and further talks have already taken place. Unite said it would not be revealing the details of the improved offer until its members involved in the ongoing pay dispute have had an opportunity to consider and vote on the new package. However, the union added strikes already announced for Friday August 23 and Saturday August 24 remained on the table until the result of the ballot was known.

