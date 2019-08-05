Hong Kong protests disrupt transport amid calls for city-wide strike

At least 100 flights were cancelled and metro services widely disrupted in Hong Kong on Monday as a pro-democracy movement called for a general strike.

Cathay Pacific and other domestic carriers such as Hong Kong Airlines were the most affected by the flight cancellations, public broadcaster RTHK said.

The airport express train service was also suspended.

A city-wide strike and demonstrations in seven districts in Hong Kong have been called for on Monday afternoon. They follow a weekend of clashes with police on the streets.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said recent protests had pushed the city to the “verge of a very dangerous situation”, but said the government would be resolute in ensuring public order.