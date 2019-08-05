John Flint steps down as HSBC chief executive

HSBC chief executive John Flint has stepped down after the bank said it believed a change was needed “to meet the challenges” it faces. The bank said in a statement that Mr Flint had resigned the role “by mutual agreement with the board”. “Although not carrying out his day-to-day duties after today, he remains available to assist HSBC with the transition,” the bank added. Noel Quinn will be the interim chief executive until a successor is appointed.

HSBC chairman Mark Tucker said: “On behalf of the board, I would like to thank John for his personal commitment, dedication and the significant contribution that he has made over his long career at the bank. “Today’s positive interim results particularly reflect John’s achievements as group chief executive.” Mr Tucker said that although HSBC “is in a strong position to deliver on its strategy”, a change of chief executive was necessary. “In the increasingly complex and challenging global environment in which the bank operates, the board believes a change is needed to meet the challenges that we face and to capture the very significant opportunities before us,” he said.

