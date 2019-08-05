Malaysian police treating disappearance of London teenager as abduction – charity

The disappearance in Malaysia of a 15-year-old London schoolgirl is now being treated as an abduction by police, a charity has said.

Nora Quoirin, who has special needs, is the daughter of an Irish-French couple who have lived in London for around 20 years.

She went missing while on a holiday with her family at The Dusan resort in a nature reserve near Seremban, 39 miles south of the capital Kuala Lumpur.

The Lucie Blackman Trust (LBT), which is supporting the family, said Nora’s father raised the alarm when he discovered her missing from her bedroom at 8am local time on Sunday.

Her window had been opened.

Speaking from Belfast, Nora’s aunt Aisling Agnew said: “Nora’s parents and relatives in Ireland and France are distraught by her disappearance.

“Nora is a child with special needs and has learning and developmental disabilities which make her especially vulnerable and we fear for her safety.

“Nora would not know how to get help and would never leave her family voluntarily.

“We now consider this a criminal matter.

“We are appealing to everyone to assist the local police in any way they can and to pass on any information that would help locate our beloved Nora without delay.”