More than third of people ‘do not haggle when buying a used car’

More than a third of used car buyers (38%) do not haggle over the price, a new survey suggests.

Nearly three out of 10 non-negotiators (29%) said this was because they either do not know how to, are concerned about insulting the seller or do not feel comfortable doing it, the research indicated.

Drivers aged 18-24 are the least likely to haggle with just 1% negotiating a discount themselves, the poll suggested.