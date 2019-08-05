New app Kitche launched to tackle rising household food waste

A new app has been launched which promises to save families money and reduce waste by helping consumers use up the leftovers in the back of their fridge.

Alex Vlassopulos, who works at Google, founded Kitche after he looked for a solution to curb the trend of rising amounts of food waste in the home.

The app is used to scan receipts and design recipe plans to ensure minimal food waste, saving money and reducing the environmental impact.

“We created Kitche after I spoke with friends in the park one afternoon about the amount of food that people just chuck from their fridges. We wanted to do something to try and fix this,” he told PA.

The platform creates a digital list of users’ food items through photos of receipts, which can then be used for recipe creation to reduce wastage.

Users will also get notifications from the app five days after fruit and vegetables have been bought, to remind them to use products before they go off.