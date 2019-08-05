- ITV Report
-
The Boris Johnson effect? Lord Ashcroft poll finds majority of Scots now favour independence
A new poll has found a majority of Scots are now in favour of independence which Scotland’s First Minister described as phenomenal.
The Lord Ashcroft poll puts support for independence at 46% and 43% against.
When those who said they did not know how they would vote, or said they would not vote, were removed, support for independence was at 52% and 48% were against.
The online poll questioned 1,019 adults in Scotland between July 30 and August 2.
It found 47% felt there should be a second independence referendum within the next two years, with 45% against the proposal.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “This is a phenomenal poll for the independence movement – showing that more and more people think it’s time that Scotland took our own decisions and shaped our own future as a fair, prosperous, outward-looking nation.”
Ms Sturgeon said the case for independence was growing stronger by the day as Scotland is “dragged towards a no-deal Brexit”.
ITV Border Political Editor Peter MacMahon said unionists in Scotland had privately feared a boost in support for independence with Boris Johnson in Number 10.