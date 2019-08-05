Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

The Boris Johnson effect? Lord Ashcroft poll finds majority of Scots now favour independence

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon met with Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week. Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

A new poll has found a majority of Scots are now in favour of independence which Scotland’s First Minister described as phenomenal.

The Lord Ashcroft poll puts support for independence at 46% and 43% against.

When those who said they did not know how they would vote, or said they would not vote, were removed, support for independence was at 52% and 48% were against.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The online poll questioned 1,019 adults in Scotland between July 30 and August 2.

It found 47% felt there should be a second independence referendum within the next two years, with 45% against the proposal.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “This is a phenomenal poll for the independence movement – showing that more and more people think it’s time that Scotland took our own decisions and shaped our own future as a fair, prosperous, outward-looking nation.”

Ms Sturgeon said the case for independence was growing stronger by the day as Scotland is “dragged towards a no-deal Brexit”.

ITV Border Political Editor Peter MacMahon said unionists in Scotland had privately feared a boost in support for independence with Boris Johnson in Number 10.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.