'We're in full campaign mode', say Conservative MPs despite Downing Street's general election denials

Despite Downing Street's denials, I've spent the day talking to Conservative MPs and I struggled to find a single one who doesn't think there'll be an early General Election, if not this year, then certainly before next summer.

They're certainly preparing for one.

In marginal seats MPs tell me they're in "full campaign mode" - knocking on doors, getting their office in order, printing new leaflets.

"I can't see any other way out," one said.

Another described this summer as the "long campaign".

It certainly has the look and feel of one.