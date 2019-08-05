Family of mother murdered by boyfriend after inquiring about his violent past calls for 'Clare's Law' review

The family of a woman who was brutally murdered by her boyfriend, 11 days after she asked police if he had a history of violence, are calling for a change in the law.

Rosie Darbyshire used Clare's Law to seek information from police about whether her new boyfriend, Benjamin Topping, had a violent past, after her family urged her too when they felt that something was wrong in her relationship.

Under Clare's Law, Lancashire Police had 35 days to respond to Ms Darbyshire's request.

Eleven days after submitting her enquiry, the 27-year-old mother-of-one was dead, beaten to death by Topping.

In May, Topping pleaded guilty to Ms Darbyshire's murder and was sentenced to a minimum of 20 years behind bars.

Clare’s Law was introduced in 2014, after Clare Wood was strangled and set on fire by her ex-boyfriend George Appleton in 2009, who had a secret violent past.

The law allows police to disclose information about a partner's previous history of domestic violence or violent acts.

Since the introduction of Clare's Law, 90 applications made a week, with 44% resulting in a disclosure.