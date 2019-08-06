£40 million of heroin found hidden among towels in UK-bound shipping container

An enormous haul of heroin has been found hidden in bath towels as it arrived at one of Britain's busiest ports.

Police said the £40 million seizure is one of the largest found in the UK.

Several people suspects have been arrested after the discovery in a shipping container.

Officers worked in collaboration with authorities in the Netherlands and Belgium to track the shipment as it made its way to the UK, via Antwerp.

It is thought the container was first loaded on to a ship in Oman, stopping at various locations before it was unloaded at Felixstowe on August 1.