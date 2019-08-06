A mixture of sunny spells and showers for the UK today

There will be some showers in the west to begin today, with a drier start for many in the east. However, through today all parts of the UK are likely to see a mix of sunny spells and some showers today.

It will be warm in the sunshine, but some of the showers will be heavy and perhaps thundery. In Scotland, some of the showers could be quite long lasting, with downpours perhaps leading to some localised flooding in places. Top temperature 24 Celsius (75 F).