Boardmasters music festival cancelled due to weather warnings

Boardmasters music festival has been cancelled due to warnings of severe weather conditions, organisers said.

The three-day event, due to be headlined by the Wu-Tang Clan, Florence And The Machine and Foals, was to take place in Cornwall this weekend.

However, organisers pulled the plug after the Met Office warned of wild weather, including heavy rain and high winds.

In a statement, the festival said the decision to cancel was made after speaking with police and independent safety advisers.

The statement said: "The safety of you, the fans and attendees, as well as performers and crew comes first, and the potential risk is too severe for the event to go ahead at this time."