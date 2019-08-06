Body found in search for British student Alana Cutland who fell from plane in Madagascar

Authorities searching for a British teenager who fell out of a plane in Madagascar have found a body.

According to news reports on Tuesday, a body was found in a remote area of the island.

Cambridge University student Alana Cutland, 19, fell from a light aircraft after carrying out research in the remote area of Anjajavy on July 25, despite efforts from those on board to keep her inside.

Madagascan police were investigating whether Ms Cutland, from Milton Keynes, had deliberately thrown herself to her death.

Ms Cutland’s uncle previously said she had become sick during her time in Madagascar, possibly due to prescription medication, with reports claiming police were investigating her possible use of an anti-malaria drug.

It has been reported that toxicology tests will be carried out on the body when it arrives at the British embassy.

The plane’s pilot said Ms Cutland, a natural sciences student, had a headache when she boarded and stayed silent during the flight.