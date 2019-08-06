Chelsea issues 'unreserved apology' over historical child sex and racial abuse

Chelsea Football Club issued an 'unreserved apology' to victims of historic child sexual and racial abuse. Credit: PA

Chelsea has issued a formal apology over historical child sexual and racial abuse at the football club. Following a two-and-a-half year review into abuse suffered by academy players, the club said it "apologises unreservedly for the terrible past experiences of some of our former players". An independent investigation, led by Charles Geekie GC, interviewed more than 100 witnesses. A further review carried out by Barnardo's, found there was "overwhelming information" that young players at the club were subject to racist abuse during the 1980s and 1990s.

The club criticised former assistant manager Dario Gradi, who missed a chance to stop "dangerous and prolific child abuser" Eddie Heath, a former chief scout at Chelsea. Heath coached Chelsea's youth teams from 1968 to 1979 and died in December 1983. The Stamford Bridge board branded his actions as "beyond reprehensible". In his report, Geekie said: "Mr Gradi is the single example of a clear account of an adult in a position of responsibility at the club being informed about an allegation in relation to Mr Heath at the very time of the events complained of. "The consequence of my findings is that the complaint made about Mr Heath was not referred to more senior members of the club and an opportunity to prevent Mr Heath from going on to abuse others was lost.

Former Chelsea head scout Eddie Heath was described as a 'dangerous and prolific child abuser'.

"I consider it absolutely necessary in order to achieve the purpose of the review to name Mr Gradi." Gradi, who was appointed assistant coach at Chelsea in January 1971, was accused in the report of attempting to smooth over allegations of Heath assaulting a youth player during a visit to the player and his father. He was suspended by the Football Association in December 2016. Gradi told the Geekie report the father of the boy did not want to complain to "get Eddie Heath in trouble". The former coach insisted that he told club management about the allegations. He told the report: "The fact that he (the father) didn't want it to go any further, in other words, took the pressure off me as far as I was concerned. "I think I probably would have tried to stand up for Eddie Heath a bit." When asked if he offered an apology, Gradi told the Geekie report: "No. What could I apologise for?" Geekie described Gradi's account of events as "unconvincing" in his report.

Gradi, who was appointed assistant coach at Chelsea in January 1971, was accused in the report of attempting to smooth over allegations of Heath assaulting a youth player Credit: PA