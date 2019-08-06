China warns Hong Kong protesters punishment is ‘only a matter of time’

A Chinese official responsible for Hong Kong affairs says punishment for those behind weeks of sometimes-violent protests in the Chinese special administrative region is “only a matter of time”.

The comments on Tuesday by Yang Guang, spokesman for the Chinese Cabinet’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, suggest Beijing will take a hard line against the protests and has no plans to open a dialogue on their demands for political reforms.

Mr Yang singled out “brazen, violent and criminal actors” and the “meddling hands behind the scenes” as the focus of law enforcement efforts, saying “as for their punishment, it’s only a matter of time.”

Mr Yang also called on Hong Kong citizens to turn on the protesters by refusing to accept their promotional materials and opposing disruptions to public transport.