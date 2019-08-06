Dame Barbara Windsor calls on Boris Johnson to solve dementia care crisis

Dame Barbara Windsor and husband Scott Mitchell have called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to solve the dementia care crisis as they were named ambassadors of charity Alzheimer’s Society. The couple have released an open letter calling on Mr Johnson to sort out dementia care and encourage the public to sign it before it is delivered to 10 Downing Street in September. Dame Barbara, who became a household name in Carry On films and played pub landlady Peggy Mitchell in EastEnders, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2014.

Team Barbara’s Revolutionaries prior to the 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon Credit: Steve Paston/PA

Mr Mitchell, who married the actress in 2000, was joined by stars from the popular BBC soap to run the London Marathon earlier this year for the Dementia Revolution, a partnership between the Alzheimer’s Society and Alzheimer’s Research UK. The team was called Barbara’s Revolutionaries. The announcement of the couple’s ambassadorship comes on Dame Barbara’s 82nd birthday. She said: “I am absolutely delighted to become an ambassador for this wonderful charity, who are helping so many people living with dementia… like me. “We’re lucky to have amazing support but my heart goes out to the many, many people who are really struggling to get the care they so desperately need. “Please join us – let’s do everything we can to sort this out.”

Dame Barbara Windsor and husband Scott Mitchell Credit: Alzheimer’s Society