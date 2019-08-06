Online gamers tell Donald Trump why #VideoGamesAreNotToBlame after Dayton and El Paso gun massacres

Donald Trump's attempt to lay part of the blame for the weekend's deadly shootings on "grisly video games" has been met with a fierce backlash from the gaming community.

The hashtag #VideoGamesAreNotToBlame trended highly after comments by the president in the aftermath of the two mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton which claimed the lives of 31 people.

Speaking in the White House, Mr Trump said: "We must stop the glorification of violence in our society.

"This includes the gruesome and grisly video games that are now commonplace.

"It is too easy today for troubled youth to surround themselves with a culture that celebrates violence. We must stop or substantially reduce this, and it has to begin immediately."