Facebook accused of failing to stop fake review sales on its site

Facebook has been accused of failing to stop the sale of fake reviews through its website more than a month after being urged to act on the issue by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

Consumer group Which? claimed its own investigation had found a number of groups on the social network that were still attempting to recruit people to write fake reviews after the competition watchdog had raised its concerns.

It called on the CMA to now consider taking action against Facebook over the issue.

In June, the CMA urged Facebook and eBay to conduct their own reviews into the problem, saying there was “troubling evidence that there is a thriving marketplace for fake and misleading online reviews”.

Which? said that as part of its investigation it joined 10 of the review groups on Facebook and witnessed more than 55,000 posts being added over a 30-day period, with sellers offering free products in exchange for highly-rated reviews for products listed elsewhere online.

It also claimed to have found a spike in the number of members of such groups on Facebook, which the consumer group suggests could be people moving to new groups as other ones are shut down.

Which? said, in contrast, the situation on eBay had improved significantly but added it had still found one eBay listing advertising five-star reviews for sale, and urged the site to regularly monitor for such posts.

Natalie Hitchins, Which? head of products said: “Our latest findings demonstrate that Facebook has systematically failed to take action while its platform continues to be plagued with fake review groups generating thousands of posts a day.

“It is deeply concerning that the company continues to leave customers exposed to poor quality or unsafe products boosted by misleading and disingenuous reviews.