Family raising money in fight over medical treatment for daughter

A couple who want to take their seriously ill daughter to Italy for treatment after UK doctors said it is in her best interests to be allowed to die have asked people to donate to their fundraising campaign as they bid to raise £400,000.

Tafida Raqeeb was a previously healthy five-year-old who suffered a traumatic brain injury in February and has been on life support ever since at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, part of Barts Health NHS Trust.

Her parents, Shelina Begum, a 39-year-old solicitor, and Mohammed Raqeeb, 45, who is a construction consultant, want to remove Tafida from the hospital and take her to Gaslini children’s hospital in Genoa for treatment.

On their GoFundMe page, they say: “At present, she shows gradual but very encouraging signs of recovery.

“A team in the Royal London Hospital, where she is being treated, has decided, however, that it would be in her ‘best interests’ that her life is ended. We, her parents, strongly disagree.”

The couple, from Newham, east London, say experts at the Italian hospital are willing to treat Tafida and believe she could emerge from her coma in a few months.