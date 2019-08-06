Cyclist Fiona Kolbinger beats more than 200 men to win 2,485 mile Transcontinental Race

Germany's Fiona Kolbinger has beaten more than 200 men and 40 women to win a gruelling bike race from one end of Europe to the other.

When the cancer researcher crossed the finish line, the male cyclist in second place was 124 miles (200km) behind her in the 2,485mile (4,000km) race.

Starting the race in Burgas, Bulgaria and finishing in Brest, Brittany, it took Ms Kolbinger 10 days, two hours and 48 minutes to complete the Transcontinental Race.

The 24-year-old is the first woman to win the race.

The epic journey saw competitors cycle through scorching heat, thunderstorms and freezing rain, all whilst enduring high altitude climbs and gravel tracks.