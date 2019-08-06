Jane Tomlinson’s family launch child bereavement service

The children of inspirational fundraiser Jane Tomlinson have launched a new service to support young people struggling with grief after losing a loved one.

One of the wishes of Mrs Tomlinson’s three children, Suzanne, Rebecca and Steven, was that their mother’s legacy could be used to help other grieving youngsters.

The Owls (Overcoming Worry, Loss and Sadness) service will offer help to children aged between four and 11, who have lost a parent, sibling or other significant loved one.

Rebecca Tomlinson said: “Having lost our mum, we understand all too clearly the impact bereavement can have on children and young people.

“We’ve wanted to be able to do something to help for a long time so to be able to finally launch the Owls service is a really proud day for us all.”

The Jane Tomlinson Appeal is the legacy of Mrs Tomlinson, from Rothwell, Leeds, who died in 2007, when her youngest child Steven was just 10, after raising almost £2 million for charity.

The appeal fund has established the Owls service according to the wishes of Mrs Tomlinson’s children after identifying a gap in bereavement support services in the Leeds area.