Malaysian police expand search for missing schoolgirl Nora Quoirin

Nora Quoirin with her mother Meabh (left) and authorities carrying out a search for the missing 15-year-old. Credit: PA/ AP

Malaysian police have expanded their search for the British girl who disappeared from a nature resort. Nora Quoirin, 15, went missing from her bedroom at the Dusun resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state on Sunday morning. Her family believe she may have been kidnapped, but police said there is no evidence of criminal activity. More than 160 personnel are now trying to find Nora, who has special needs and learning difficulties.

Sniffer dogs, helicopters, fire and rescue services, civil defence and forestry departments have all been deployed to search the dense jungle and hilly terrain. State deputy police chief Che Zakaria Othman said local indigenous people – known as Orang Asli – have joined the search for Nora, the daughter of an Irish-French couple who have lived in London for around 20 years. Mr Othman told local media: “We’ve got a platoon from the general operations force as well as a police canine team to look for Nora Anne.” He added CCTV at the location Nora and her family were staying was limited to the front reception. “The girl’s passport and other belongings are with the family,” he said.

Missing persons charity the Lucie Blackman Trust (LBT) said they believed Nora had been abducted, but police are not currently treating her disappearance as a criminal investigation. The girl’s family also said they were treating the disappearance as a “criminal matter”. Speaking to LBT from Belfast, Nora’s aunt, Aisling Agnew, said: “Nora’s parents and relatives in Ireland and France are distraught by her disappearance.

Meabh Quoirin with her daughter Nora who has gone missing while on holiday in Malaysia Credit: Family handout/PA

“Nora is a child with special needs and has learning and developmental disabilities which make her especially vulnerable and we fear for her safety. “Nora would not know how to get help and would never leave her family voluntarily. “We now consider this a criminal matter. We are appealing to everyone to assist the local police in any way they can and to pass on any information that would help locate our beloved Nora without delay.”

Nora Quoirin has gone missing in Malaysia Credit: PA