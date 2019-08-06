- ITV Report
Malaysian police expand search for missing schoolgirl Nora Quoirin
Malaysian police have expanded their search for the British girl who disappeared from a nature resort.
Nora Quoirin, 15, went missing from her bedroom at the Dusun resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state on Sunday morning.
Her family believe she may have been kidnapped, but police said there is no evidence of criminal activity.
More than 160 personnel are now trying to find Nora, who has special needs and learning difficulties.
Sniffer dogs, helicopters, fire and rescue services, civil defence and forestry departments have all been deployed to search the dense jungle and hilly terrain.
State deputy police chief Che Zakaria Othman said local indigenous people – known as Orang Asli – have joined the search for Nora, the daughter of an Irish-French couple who have lived in London for around 20 years.
Mr Othman told local media: “We’ve got a platoon from the general operations force as well as a police canine team to look for Nora Anne.”
He added CCTV at the location Nora and her family were staying was limited to the front reception.
“The girl’s passport and other belongings are with the family,” he said.
Missing persons charity the Lucie Blackman Trust (LBT) said they believed Nora had been abducted, but police are not currently treating her disappearance as a criminal investigation.
The girl’s family also said they were treating the disappearance as a “criminal matter”.
Speaking to LBT from Belfast, Nora’s aunt, Aisling Agnew, said: “Nora’s parents and relatives in Ireland and France are distraught by her disappearance.
“Nora is a child with special needs and has learning and developmental disabilities which make her especially vulnerable and we fear for her safety.
“Nora would not know how to get help and would never leave her family voluntarily.
“We now consider this a criminal matter. We are appealing to everyone to assist the local police in any way they can and to pass on any information that would help locate our beloved Nora without delay.”
Nora's father alerted authorities when he discovered she was missing from her bedroom at 8am local time on Sunday. Her window was left open.
Nora, whose mother Meabh is originally from Belfast and whose father is French, is understood to have been travelling on an Irish passport.
A spokesman for Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs said: “We are aware of the case and providing consular assistance.”
An online fundraising page set up by Nora’s aunt has raised more than £10,000.
The fundraiser on gofundme.com says Nora’s families in Ireland and France are “distraught”, adding: “More family members are travelling to Malaysia to participate in the search and rescue effort and would appreciate donations to cover any unforeseen expenses or charges incurred in the process.”