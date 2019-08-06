Shahid Mohammed found guilty of murdering five children and three adults in arson attack

Shahid Mohammed was found guilty of murdering five children and three adults in an arson attack on a house in Birkby, Huddersfield, in 2002 Credit: West Yorkshire Police

A man has been convicted of murdering eight family members in a house fire which followed a long-running and bitter dispute. Shahid Mohammed, 37, was found guilty of killing five children and three adults in the blaze at the property in Birkby, Huddersfield, in 2002. Those who died were Nafeesa Aziz, 35, and her daughters Tayyaba Bootall, three, Rabiah Bootall, 10, Ateeqa Nawaz, five, Aneesa Nawaz, two, and six-month-old Najeebah Nawaz. Miss Aziz's brother, Ateeq, 18, also died in the fire, and their mother, Zaib-un-Nisa, 54, died a week later in hospital after jumping from a window to escape the flames.

The eight family members who died in the fire.

Mohammed had been investigated by police at the time but skipped bail and fled to Pakistan prior to a 2003 trial in which several other people were convicted for their involvement in the incident. During a five-week trial at Leeds Crown Court, jurors heard the blaze which caused the deaths of eight members of the Chisti family had followed a grudge that the defendant had been "pursuing vigorously". Jurors were told that petrol bombs were thrown into the property, in Osborne Road, while petrol, believed to have been poured into the home through a nozzle, was ignited.

Five children and three adults died in the house fire in Birkby, Huddersfield, in 2002.

Judge Robin Spencer told him: "I know that you want to know what your sentence is going to be as soon as possible. That will happen tomorrow. I will deal with you tomorrow and pass sentence tomorrow afternoon." Prosecutors said Mohammed, of no fixed address, reacted angrily when his sister, Shahida, became involved in a relationship with a man named Saud Pervez, of whom he did not approve.

Mourners in front of the coffins at the McAlpine Stadium in Huddersfield during the multi-faith memorial service for eight members of the Chisti family.