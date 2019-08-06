Man who threw fridge down Spanish hillside ordered by police to drag it back up and fined £41,000

A man who was filmed dumping a fridge off the side of a cliff in Spain was forced to swallow his pride and made to drag it back up again by police.

The fly-tipper was filmed throwing the appliance over a barrier and watching it disappear down the hillside while laughing, before driving away in a white van.

However, the Asociacion Unificada de Guardias Civiles (AUGC) later shared a video of him being made to drag it back up the hillside again.

Although he was initially fined £41,000 (€45,000), a larger investigation is now under way.

"The investigation is still open, because the Civil Guard discovered that the company [which the man works for] could also be committing a crime against nature," the AUGC said.

Investigations are under way after the same man was also filmed throwing a washing machine down a hillside in Almeria.