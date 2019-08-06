New parents with relationship problems ‘can cause behaviour issues in children’

Young children can pick up on their parents’ relationship problems – leaving them more likely to worry or scare easily, scientists say.

The research also indicates expectant parents’ emotional struggles have an impact on behavioural problems in their children.

Experts say that for the first time they have shown conflicts between couples can help to explain emotional problems in very young children.

The team from the Universities of Cambridge, Birmingham, New York and Leiden say their findings highlight a pressing need for greater support for couples before, during and after pregnancy to improve outcomes for children.

Lead author, Professor Claire Hughes from Cambridge’s Centre for Family Research, said: “For too long, the experiences of first-time dads has either been sidelined or treated in isolation from that of mums.

“This needs to change because difficulties in children’s early relationships with both mothers and fathers can have long-term effects.”

The study is believed to be the first to look at the influence of both mothers’ and fathers’ wellbeing before and after birth on children’s adjustment at 14 and 24 months of age.