Nobel Prize-winning novelist Toni Morrison dies aged 88

Toni Morrison was the first black woman to receive the Nobel Prize for literature. Credit: PA

Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison has died at the age of 88. Her publisher Alfred A Knopf said Morrison died on Monday night at Montefiore Medical Centre in New York. She was the first black woman to receive the Nobel Prize for literature, awarded in 1993.

Then-US president Barack Obama awards author Toni Morrison with the Medal of Freedom in 2012 Credit: AP

"Toni Morrison passed away peacefully last night surrounded by family and friends," the family announced. "She was an extremely devoted mother, grandmother, and aunt who reveled in being with her family and friends. "The consummate writer who treasured the written word, whether her own, her students or others, she read voraciously and was most at home when writing." Morrison was nearly 40 when her first novel, "The Bluest Eye," was published.

Toni Morrison died aged 88. Credit: AP