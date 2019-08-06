Obama: Americans must not let racist views become normalised

Barack Obama has urged Americans to “soundly reject language” from any leader that “feeds a climate of fear and hatred or normalises racist sentiments”.

He did not mention President Donald Trump directly in his first public statement since a pair of mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, but he reminded Americans that “we are not helpless” in the face of a spate of mass shootings.

“Until all of us stand up and insist on holding public officials accountable for changing our gun laws, these tragedies will keep happening,” the former president wrote.

A shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday killed 22 people, and a second shooting outside a crowded bar in Dayton, Ohio, early on Sunday killed nine people.

The suspect in the El Paso massacre posted a racist, anti-immigrant screed shortly before the attack, investigators say. The motive of the Dayton gunman, who died in the attack, is not yet clear.