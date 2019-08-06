Too young to drive a car but old enough to fly planes - meet the UK's youngest pilot

She may be too young to drive a car, but Ellie Carter is old enough to fly a plane.

The Devon-based 16-year-old is still awaiting her GCSE results, but she is Britain's youngest solo pilot of a powered aircraft.

It's the culmination of a lifelong dream for Ellie, who can remember wanting to take to the skies since she was nine-years-old.

She said: "I love it. The whole experience is so unique and it's amazing.

"Definitely some of the challenging things like landing in a cross wind makes it a bit more interesting. Keeps you on your toes."

Although the number are growing, female pilots are still a minority amid a predominately male background.

In India around 12% of commercial pilots are women, in the UK that figure is only 5%.