Teenager appears in court after child’s plunge from Tate Modern viewing platform

Police officers look out from the viewing platform at the Tate Modern. Credit: Yui Mok/PA

A teenager has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a six-year-old boy was allegedly thrown from a viewing platform at the Tate Modern art gallery. The 17-year-old boy appeared at Bromley Youth Court on Tuesday accused of trying to kill the child, who is a French national. The youngster was airlifted to hospital after he was found on a fifth-floor roof at the gallery on Sunday afternoon.

A general view of Tate Modern art gallery Credit: Yui Mok/PA

The court heard the child sustained a bleed on the brain and fractures to his spine, legs and arms in the incident. The child, who is in a stable but critical condition, had plummeted five storeys after allegedly being thrown from the 10th floor viewing platform. The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, wore a grey jumper and spoke to confirm his name, address, date of birth and nationality as British at the short court hearing.

Emergency services outside the Tate Modern art gallery. Credit: PA