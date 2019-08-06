Teenager charged with attempted murder after boy, 6, injured at Tate Modern

A teenager has been charged with attempted murder after a six-year-old boy was allegedly thrown from a viewing platform at the Tate Modern art gallery.

The 17-year-old is due to appear at Bromley Youth Court on Tuesday accused of trying to kill the child, who is a French national visiting London with his family.

The youngster was airlifted to hospital after he was found on a fifth-floor roof at the gallery on Sunday afternoon.

He is in a stable but critical condition.

The boy had plummeted five storeys after allegedly being thrown from the 10th-floor viewing platform.

Scotland Yard has said there is no link between the suspect and the victim.