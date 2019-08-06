Trump freezes Venezuela government assets

The Trump administration has frozen all Venezuelan government assets in a dramatic escalation of tensions with socialist leader Nicolas Maduro, who has stubbornly clung to power in the face of mounting international pressure. The ban on Americans doing business with Venezuela’s government takes effect immediately. An executive order signed by president Donald Trump justified the move by citing Mr Maduro’s continued “usurpation” of power and human rights abuses by groups loyal to him. While the order falls short of an outright trade embargo, it represents the most determined US action to remove Mr Maduro since the Trump administration recognised opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s rightful leader in January.

Venezuela’s president Nicolas Maduro Credit: AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos

As such, it places Venezuela on par with adversaries such as Cuba, Syria, Iran and North Korea, who have also come under strident US measures. Previous sanctions have targeted dozens of Venezuelan government insiders as well as the South American nation’s oil industry, the source of almost all of its export earnings. As part of the executive order, Americans will be banned from engaging in transactions with anyone determined to be assisting Mr Maduro or his government. The same Maduro supporters will also be banned from entering the US. Exceptions will be allowed for the delivery of food, medicine and clothing. Transactions with Venezuela’s still sizeable private sector do not appear to be affected either.

