Number 10 demands EU rethink amid claims UK focused on no-deal Brexit

Downing Street has insisted the EU must “change its stance” to secure a Brexit deal, as officials in Brussels reportedly suggested Britain is focused on a no-deal exit. Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to hold fresh talks to negotiate a new agreement but a “rethink” is needed by the EU over the “current refusal” to make any changes to the Withdrawal Agreement, Number 10 added. The warning came after reports emerged about a briefing to diplomats in Brussels following a meeting between Mr Johnson’s top Europe adviser David Frost and senior EU figures. Mr Frost was sent to Brussels to deliver the message that the UK will be leaving on October 31 “whatever the circumstances”.

Boris Johnson Credit: Rui Vieira/PA

A no-deal Brexit appears to be the UK Government’s “central scenario”, according to a senior EU diplomat quoted by the Daily Telegraph and the Guardian, following last week’s talks. They are reported to have said: “It was clear UK does not have another plan. No intention to negotiate, which would require a plan. A no deal now appears to be the UK Government’s central scenario.” Since taking power, Mr Johnson has ordered planning for a no-deal Brexit to be ramped up – despite claiming the odds of it happening are a “million to one against”. A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “The PM wants to meet EU leaders and negotiate a new deal – one that abolishes the anti-democratic backstop. “We will throw ourselves into the negotiations with the greatest energy and the spirit of friendship and we hope the EU will rethink its current refusal to make any changes to the Withdrawal Agreement. “The fact is the Withdrawal Agreement has been rejected by Parliament three times and will not pass in its current form so if the EU wants a deal, it needs to change its stance. “Until then, we will continue to prepare to leave the EU on October 31.” The reports came after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he would call for a vote of no confidence in the Government this autumn in an attempt to stop a no-deal Brexit.

Jeremy Corbyn Credit: Aaron Chown/PA