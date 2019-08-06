Youngest victim of El Paso massacre mourned at school vigil

A vigil has been held for the youngest victim of the El Paso massacre at his school assembly, on the American football field where he loved to play.

Rather than the first day back at school after the summer holidays being a chance for friends to catch up, pupils, teachers and Javier Rodriguez's family gathered to hold a vigil for the 15-year-old who was gunned down in a Walmart on Saturday.

Javier was days from starting his second year at Horizon High School when he was killed.

Law officials have named the suspect of the shooting as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius from Allen. He has been charged with capital murder and could face the death penalty if guilty.

The attack is being handled as a domestic terrorism case, authorities said.

Police are investigating whether there is a link between the shooting and racist, anti-immigrant material posted online shortly before the attack.