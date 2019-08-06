Wayne Rooney to join Derby County as player-coach

Wayne Rooney has agreed to join Derby County Football Club on an 18-month contract. Credit: PA

Wayne Rooney has agreed to join Derby County Football Club on an 18-month contract. England's record goalscorer will join the Rams in January 2020 in a player-coach capacity, with his contract running until 2021. The 33-year-old also has the option to extend his stay for a further year. Rooney, who joins Derby from DC United, will play out the rest of the MLS season before joining the Rams. Rooney, who will wear the number 32, said: “I am very excited about the opportunity that Derby County have provided me with.

“I am looking forward to joining Phillip Cocu, his coaching staff and the first-team squad from the start of January. I am sure I can make a big contribution and can’t wait to meet everyone, especially the supporters. “I am equally excited to begin my coaching career at Derby County working with both the first team and Academy. “I must also take this opportunity to thank DC United, their owners, executives and supporters who have been superb to work with. I want them to know that I will give my all in support of our push for the play-offs.”

During his professional career for Everton, Manchester United, DC United and England, Rooney has made over 700 appearances and scored over 300 goals. Derby manager Phillip Cocu said: "Wayne Rooney is an extremely talented and top-class footballer. “It is an exciting prospect for him to be joining Derby County and he can bring so much to this squad, both on and off the pitch. He has enjoyed a wonderful career, both in club football and for England, and he still has so much to give as well.

