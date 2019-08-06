Whaley Bridge residents hope to learn when they can return to homes

Residents evacuated from Whaley Bridge are hoping to learn when they may be able to return to their homes. The authorities are hopeful inspections can take place at Toddbrook Reservoir, in Derbyshire, on Tuesday, with a public meeting called at 5pm. More than 1,500 people have been evacuated from the town since Thursday following heavy rain, although a small number refused to leave their homes despite fears of the damaged dam bursting.

Some 20 residents remained in 16 properties in the evacuation zone on Monday evening after warnings they were “taking their lives into their own hands” and jeopardising the safety of the emergency services. Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Swann said: “We will repeatedly visit these people to remind them of the risks they are posing to themselves and emergency responders, however there is no specific legislation under which we can force these people to leave.” Fire chiefs have said specialist engineers have monitored the dam wall 24 hours a day with lasers and are reassured by their assessment, with a seven-day estimate for how long people would be out of their homes a “worst-case scenario”. On Monday, Colin Winterbottom, station manager at Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, said “around 30-40%” of the water at Toddbrook Reservoir had been removed over the past five days, adding that another day of work will “probably see the dam down to a safe level”. Derbyshire Police said the water level at the reservoir had been reduced by six metres, while the dam wall has been packed with 530 tonnes of aggregate, which is being cemented into place to reinforce the spillway.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.