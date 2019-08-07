A mixture of sunshine and showers across the UK today, with the heaviest and most frequent showers likely across Northern Ireland, northern England and parts of Scotland.

Some of these showers could give a few rumbles of thunder as well as some hail and in northeast Scotland there will be some torrential downpours due to the light winds.

Scattered showers are also likely across southeast England, but for many in the south it will be drier with sunny spells and a lot less showers than on Tuesday.

In the sunshine it will feel warm, although there will be a fair breeze at times across England, Wales and the far north of Scotland. Temperatures will reach a high of 24 Celsius (75 F).