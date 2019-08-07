Astronomers identify ‘transition phase’ in celestial colour change

Astronomers believe they have shed light on why some of the brightest objects in the sky change colour.

Scientists have identified a rare moment in the life of quasars, which were first observed 60 years ago.

Until now their origins have remained a mystery, but researchers at Durham University have spotted what they say is a “brief transition phase” in their development.

They say the findings could show how quasars and their host galaxies evolve.

A quasar is the extremely bright nucleus of an active galaxy and its powerful glow is created by the incredible amounts of energy released by gas falling toward the supermassive black hole at its centre.

They are thousands of times brighter than galaxies like our Milky Way and the majority are blue in colour.